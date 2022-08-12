Search

12 Aug 2022

Planning permission being sought for new three-turbine wind farm near Glenties

Turbines will have a maximum hub height of 87 metres

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

12 Aug 2022 7:33 AM

Plans are in pipeline to develop a new wind farm with three large turbines on lands west of Glenties.

Planning permission is being lodged with Donegal County Council seeking approval to erect three wind turbines in the townlands of Maas, Loughderryduff and Lackaghatermon.

The planned turbines will have a hub height in the range of 82 to 87 metres and a total tip height between 145 and 150 metres.

The applicant, Maas Wind Limited, is looking for a planning permission to be valid for a ten year period with a 40-year operational life of the proposed project from the date of its commissioning.

There will also be associated site works, including the provision of access roads and the widening of four bends and one junction along the L2563 public road between Mass and the outskirts of Ardara.

The planning application will be available for inspection at council offices and will be accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Natura Impact Statement.

