Search

12 Aug 2022

Jobs boost for Donegal Town as Abbott set for major expansion

Vote of confidence in north-west - McConalogue

Jobs boost for Donegal Town as Abbott set for major expansion

Abbott in Donegal Town

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Abbott has announced plans to expand operations in Donegal as part of a major investment programme.

The company is set to invest €440 million and create 1,000 new jobs with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Kilkenny, and an expansion of operations in Donegal Town.

The exact number of new jobs being created in Donegal has yet to be confirmed.

Abbott's Donegal Diabetes Care Centre was established in 2006 outside Donegal Town and is a leading facility for the manufacture of blood glucose monitoring strips.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD said the announcement by Abbott is a real vote of confidence in Donegal and the North West region as a whole.

"This announcement by Abbott is tremendous news for Donegal as well as Ireland overall. It is a real vote of confidence in Donegal. This is a significant investment which will create further crucial jobs. Abbott has been in Ireland for over 75 years and has created over 5,000 jobs in that time," he stated.

He continued: "We have an educated, highly motivated and committed workforce in the region and it is no surprise that Abbott is the latest in line of companies who have chosen Donegal as the location of their expansions.

"I commend the work by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the IDA for working hard to deliver this significant investment."

More to follow...

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media