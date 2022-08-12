Jobs boost for Donegal Town as Abbott set for major expansion

Abbott has announced plans to expand operations in Donegal as part of a major investment programme.

The company is set to invest €440 million and create 1,000 new jobs with the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Kilkenny, and an expansion of operations in Donegal Town.

The exact number of new jobs being created in Donegal has yet to be confirmed.

Abbott's Donegal Diabetes Care Centre was established in 2006 outside Donegal Town and is a leading facility for the manufacture of blood glucose monitoring strips.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD said the announcement by Abbott is a real vote of confidence in Donegal and the North West region as a whole.

"This announcement by Abbott is tremendous news for Donegal as well as Ireland overall. It is a real vote of confidence in Donegal. This is a significant investment which will create further crucial jobs. Abbott has been in Ireland for over 75 years and has created over 5,000 jobs in that time," he stated.

He continued: "We have an educated, highly motivated and committed workforce in the region and it is no surprise that Abbott is the latest in line of companies who have chosen Donegal as the location of their expansions.

"I commend the work by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the IDA for working hard to deliver this significant investment."

More to follow...