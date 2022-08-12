Donegal featured in popular Italian travel magazine

Donegal tourism should get a bounce in Italian visitors as a result of a being featured in a popular Italian travel magazine.

The magazine, In Viaggio, has actually dedicated its entire August issue to Ireland.

Part of it features some stunning photography and an article “Donegal: In the land of tweed”, as well as information on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Marcella Ercolini, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Italy, said: “We are really pleased with the excellent coverage in this month’s In Viaggio magazine. It’s a really good way of showcasing Ireland to a large audience of potential Italian visitors.

“Publicity is an important element of Tourism Ireland’s overall promotional programme, helping to raise awareness through the Italian media of the many things to see and do on a holiday in Ireland.”

The bumper, 128-page ‘Irlanda 2022’ edition will reach around 39,000 Italian travellers – or potential holidaymakers for Ireland – this month.

Tourism Ireland in Milan, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI, invited journalists and photographers from the magazine to visit earlier this year and in 2019.