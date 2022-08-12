Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, August 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Bridie Bradley, Letterkenny

- Patrick (Packie) Conaghan, Letterkenny

- John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy) Gallagher Arranmore Island

- Sarah (Gretta) Whitty, Wexford/Lifford

- Rosie Diver, Derrybeg/Gortahork

- Anne Cannon, Gortahork

- John Joe Dowd, Killybegs

- Den Rua Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

- Mary Shovlin, Dublin / Fintown

- James Clancy, Kinlough

Bridie Bradley, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway on Wednesday August 10, 2022 of Bridie Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Bridget and her brother Eddie, Termon. Deeply missed by her brother John (Coventry), Peter (Bomany), Liam (Bomany), sisters-in-Law Marian and Dolie, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Bridie’s remains will be reposing at her late residence from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday, August 13, and from 12noon to 10pm on Sunday, August 14.

Funeral from there on Monday, August 15, at 11.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Haematology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary both evenings at 9pm.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Patrick (Packie) Conaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Conaghan, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 YK58.



Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff in the Donegal Hospice on Friday, August 12.

Predeceased by his wife Rosaleen, greatly missed by sons Patrick & wife Avril, Liam & wife Karen, daughters Margo Doherty and husband Paul and Katriona Green & husband Tony, as well as grandchildren Louise Moy Glenfin, Linda McGinley, Glenfin, Laura Conaghan, Kilmacrennan, John Conaghan & Patrick Green, Aoife, Roisin & Pauric Conaghan, Cian, Grace & Eóin Doherty, Leigh, Ari, Dualtach & Tarlagh Conaghan, and great-grandchildren James, Aidan & Dáithí Moy, Shannon & Darcy-Rose McGinley & Kayleigh Conaghan.

Packie is predeceased by his parents William & Margaret and his sisters Bridget (Sr Mary of the Rosary) and Catherine Harkin, Drumany, and deeply regretted by his brother Josie (Letterkenny), sisters Grace O’Neill (Letterkenny), Margaret Blaney (Fanad) and Eileen Garry (Rathdonnell).

Always remembered by his extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Packie’s remains will repose at his home from 6pm this evening, Friday August 12.

Funeral from there to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 1pm on Sunday, August 14, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 12noon, and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Funeral Directors, or any family member.

John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy) Gallagher Arranmore Island

The death has taken in Beaumont Hospital of John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy), surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved Dad of Marie, Sean and Éadaoin, doting Grampa of Domhnall.

Deeply regretted by his brother Pádraig, sisters Uná, Gráinne and Mary, son-in-law Mícheál, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Annie and Barney and siblings Michael, Tony, Marjorie and Barney.

Remains to repose at Mc Glynns Funeral Home, Chapel Rd., Dungloe on Saturday August 13 from 4pm with removal at 4.30pm for 5pm ferry to his home. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Crone's Church, Arranmore.

House is private please to the family on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Arranmore Lifeboat

Sarah (Gretta) Whitty, Wexford/Lifford

The death has occurred of Sarah (Gretta) Whitty (née Kilpatrick), "Drumbouy", Barryville Court, Rosslare Harbour, Wexford

and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved wife of Bobby and loving mother of Liz, Larry, Robert, Maurice and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Christopher, Megan, Shane, Saoirse and the late David, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday August 13 from 2pm-7pm and on Sunday August 14 from from 2pm-7pm.

Removal will take place on Monday morning August 15 at 12.15pm from her residence to St Alphonsus' Church, Barntown, for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in St Ibar's Cemetery, Crosstown.



Rosie Diver, Derrybeg/Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place at home of Rosie Diver, Middletown, Derrybeg, originally from Lr. Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, daughters Noreen, Anita and Maria, sons Hugo and Michéal, sons-in-law Paul and Pádraig, daughters-in-law Caroline & Rosaleen, grandchildren Ciara, Hannah, Róisín, Conor, Saoirse, Oisín, Fionn, Aoibheann & Nell, sisters May, Frances & Margaret, brothers Neil, James & Michael and extended family & friends. Predeceased by her sister Annie.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Rosary on Friday night at 9pm and on Saturday at 8pm. House private after the rosary to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, at 11am on Sunday, August 14, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.



Anne Cannon, Gortahork

The death has taken place in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Anne (Nan) Cannon, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus, sisters Rosaline and Margaret, she is survived by her son John, daughter Rosaline, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Rosaline's residence in Ardsbeg. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask wearing and hand shaking.



John Joe Dowd, Killybegs

The death has occurred of John Joe Dowd, Fintra, Killybegs.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, sons Nigel, Damien and Emmett, daughter Carol, daughters in law, sisters, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Removal from McBrearty's Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital care of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

Den Rua Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Daniel (Den Rua) Gallagher, Stranacorkra, Gaoth Dobhair, F92 X4H9.

Fuair Daniel (Den Rua) Ó Gallachóir as Strath na Corcrach, Na Doirí Beaga ach gurb as an tSlaochán ó dhúchas dó bás go suaimhneach sa bhaile inné.

Maireann a bhean Margaret, iníonacha; Eileen, Máire agus Nóirín, mic; Joe, Doiminic agus Donal, garpháistí; Naoise, Jessie, Ultán, Callum, Róise agus Aoife agus gaolta eile.

B'é an duine deireanach dó theaghlach. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Dhéanfar é a fhaire sa bhaile Deardaoin. Déarfar an paidrín an dá oíche ag a 8 a chlog. Ní bheidh faire sa teach i ndiaidh an phaidrín go dtí 11 a chlog ar maidin agus ní bheidh faire maidin an tórraimh.

Curfar é i Reilig Mhachaire Gathlán i ndiaidh Aifreann 11 a chlog i dTeach Pobail Mhuire sná Doirí Beaga Dé Sathairn.



*****

The peaceful death has taken place at home Daniel (Den Rua) Gallagher Stranacorkra, Derrybeg originally from Sleeghan.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Eileen, Máire and Nóirín, sons Joe, Dominic and Donal, grandchildren Naoise, Jessie, Ultán, Callum, Róise and Aoife and extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

His remains are reposing at this home with Rosary nightly at 8pm. House private after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 11am on Saturday, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. The Funeral mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook Page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm



Mary Shovlin, Dublin / Fintown

The death has occurred peacefully of Mary Shovlin (née McKeown), of Glenageary, Dublin and late of Granitefield, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and Fintown.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Paddy, devoted grandmother of the late Thomas and predeceased by her sister Nancy and brother Josie, much loved mother of Mary, John, Paddy, Conor and Ken.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, daughters-in-law Karen, Julie, Yvette and Paula, son-in-law Terry, grandchildren Niall, Ali, Kevin, JJ, Sam, Ben, Julian, Andrew, Robyne, Sarah, Conor, Jane, Amy and Chloe, great-grandson David, sister Breda, brothers Declan, John and Brendan, extended family and friends.

The house is private please. Her remains will repose at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin A96 PW73 on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Committal Service will take place on Saturday at 11am at Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill.



James Clancy, Kinlough

The death has occurred of James Clancy, Kinlough, unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family, adored by his heart broken parents Martina and Seamus.

James was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Helen and Breege, his grandmother Philomena, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

James’ mortal remains are reposing at his family home (F91D265) Friday (3pm until 10pm).

Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church Kinlough for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery.

James’ funeral mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

A one way traffic system will be in operation throughout the duration of the visitation period. Entry will be via the Manorhamilton road and exit via Laughta.

Those attending James’ wake and funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 protocol.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of so desired to ‘Make a Wish Foundation’ care of any family member.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie or rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie with contact details.