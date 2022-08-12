Overnight water restrictions for a number of Donegal towns

Overnight water restrictions will be required over the weekend at a number of Donegal locations including Ballybofey and Stranorlar, as well as Carrigart, Downings and Cranford, as a result of demand which is currently exceeding supply.

Irish Water said that nighttime restrictions are now essential.

They, along with Donegal County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies, however, the public is still being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use," they said in a statement on Friday night.

Irish Water say that they are taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with the increased demand but in order to allow reservoir levels recover restrictions are essential overnight between 10pm and 9am until further notice.

Regarding Ballybofey and Stranorlar, Irish Water’s Seamus O’Brien explained that demand on the Lough Mourne Water Supply remains high and he appealed to customers to continue conserving water.

“We are working with Donegal County Council to lift the nighttime restrictions as soon as possible but in the meantime, we are appealing to all customers on the Lough Mourne Supply and across the county to be mindful of how they use their water at home. Do not run taps needlessly, take showers instead of baths and postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.”

The restrictions will be in place between 10pm and 9am. The restrictions are required to give the reservoir time to replenish and is necessary during this off-peak time, as there is a possibility that there would be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

The vast majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet the demand for water supply. Irish Water said they would like to thank members of the public for their responsible use of water and they asking everybody to continue to take some simple steps to conserve water to ensure supplies are healthy into late Summer and Autumn.

Regarding the situation at Carrigart Mr O'Brien added:

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions will cause on the people in Carrigart Downings and Cranford, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

“We would ask the public to continue to conserve water over the coming weeks. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part. By reducing the water used, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.

“To help people learn more about saving water we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website.at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

“We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.”

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie

There are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including:

* Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed

* Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water

* Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

* Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.

* Where householders experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, they may have a service pipe leak.

*Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details at water.ie or call 1800 278 278

