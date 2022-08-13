Search

13 Aug 2022

Weather warning remains in place but sea breezes may ease Donegal's temperatures

Temperatures reached over 25C yesterday in parts of the county

Children enjoying Rossnowlagh Beach yesterday during the latest hot weather to hit Donegal Picture Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

13 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

A Met Éireann Weather Warning remains in place for the entire country until 6am on Monday morning, as hot weather will again be very evident in Donegal throughout the day. 

It will be very warm or hot today Saturday and Sunday with maximum temperatures generally of 27 to 30 degrees and locally higher. Temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes, particularly in the northwest and Donegal.

Warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally around 15 degrees in many areas. 

Yesterday's highest temperature at Finner Camp weather station was recorded at 25.4C while the coolest temperature recorded at any of the Met Eireann weather station was 16.8C recorded at Malin Head.

Overnight water restrictions for a number of Donegal towns

Ballybofey and Stranorlar, as well as Carrigart, Downings and Cranford are affected

The August record breaker was at Oak Park in Carlow where a temperature of 31.7C was recorded.  

Impacts:
• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population
• High Solar UV index
• Risk of water related incidents

As a result of the ongoing sunshine, Irish water have introduced a number of overnight water restrictions in Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Carrigart, Downings and Cranford.

Irish Water say that they are taking every measure to ensure that supply can keep up with the increased demand but in order to allow reservoir levels recover restrictions are essential overnight between 10pm and 9am until further notice in these areas. 

