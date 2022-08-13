Search

13 Aug 2022

Dungloe Pop up Covid-19 vaccination clinic will run until late afternoon

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

13 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

A Covid-19 pop up vaccination clinic will continue at the Community Mental Health Hub, Dungloe, today Saturday August 13. 

The Clinic will run from 11am until 5.15pm. Service users can check www.hse.ie for their eligibility. The eircode is F94Y326. 

Vaccines offered with be Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster Dose for those aged 12 years and over as well as First and second boosters for those aged 65 years and over.

You can also receive the above vaccinations at Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92FP83 at the following times:

Wednesdays

12+ clinic - 8.15am to 4.15pm

Fridays

5-11 yrs clinic - 9.15am to 10.15am

12+ clinic- 10.30am - 5.15pm

Saturdays

12+ clinic - 10.15am - 4.30pm and 5-11yrs clinic- 5pm - 6.15pm

