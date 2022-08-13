Dungloe Pop up Covid-19 vaccination clinic will run until late afternoon

A Covid-19 pop up vaccination clinic will continue at the Community Mental Health Hub, Dungloe, today Saturday August 13.
The Clinic will run from 11am until 5.15pm. Service users can check www.hse.ie for their eligibility. The eircode is F94Y326.
Vaccines offered with be Dose 1, Dose 2 and Booster Dose for those aged 12 years and over as well as First and second boosters for those aged 65 years and over.
You can also receive the above vaccinations at Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92FP83 at the following times:
Wednesdays
12+ clinic - 8.15am to 4.15pm
Fridays
5-11 yrs clinic - 9.15am to 10.15am
12+ clinic- 10.30am - 5.15pm
Saturdays
12+ clinic - 10.15am - 4.30pm and 5-11yrs clinic- 5pm - 6.15pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.