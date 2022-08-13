Thunderstorms warning for Donegal from tomorrow afternoon

Chance of moderate thunderstorms in Donegal
A Moderate Weather Warning for Thunderstorms in Donegal has been issued for tomorrow, Sunday.
The warning from 3pm tomorrow afternoon until 3am on Monday morning.
At present the mercury is touching 24C at the Finner Camp Met Éireann weather station as of 2pm Saturday and 17C at Malin Head weather station.
Donegal County Council issued the following alert message from Met Eireann:
"While some places will stay dry, hit and miss thunderstorm activity along with hail and heavy downpours may lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions."
Event: Yellow Thunderstorm; Severity: Yellow
Valid from: Sunday August 14 from 3pm.
Valid to: Monday August 15 at 3am.
