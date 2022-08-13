Gardaí probe stabbing incident in Convoy

A man was taken to hospital following a stabbing in Convoy in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Gardaí were called to the incident at Main Street, Convoy at around 1.15am.
A man was treated at Letterkenny University Hospital for what have been described as non-life-threatening injuries.
It is believed that the injured man sustained several wounds following the attack.
A Garda spokesperson has told Donegal Live that investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.