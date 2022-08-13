Huge outpouring of grief for Kinlough teenager and Bundoran student, James Clancy

A huge outpouring of sadness and sympathy was occasioned earlier today following the very large funeral at St Aidan’s Church in Kinlough of teenager James Clancy (18), Unshinagh, Kinlough, who was a hugely popular student at Magh Ene College, Bundoran.

His sudden and unexpected death on Tuesday saw a huge outpouring of emotion and sadness for a very special young man, who had displayed great serenity, in his short but distinguished life.

Added to this was an unquenchable love for his family and everything that life had on offer to him, despite the challenges that had come his way.

James was first in line to welcome Ukrainian students, when they arrived at Magh Ene College, earlier this year.

Chief celebrant Fr John Phair P.P. Kinlough spoke of a young man who loved football and family and brought love where ever he went. Also in attendance was Fr Thomas Keogan, P.E., who was the local parish priest there for many years before his retirement and knew James and his family extremely well.

Afterwards, James' sister Kathleen spoke lovingly of her brother and how his beautiful beacon of light had shone and impacted so many people in his young life, that had now been taken away so quickly and so suddenly.

His secondary school in Bundoran recalled: “Everyone in Magh Ene College is heartbroken to hear of the passing of James Clancy.

“James was a beautiful young man and a much loved member of our school community.

“We will all miss his happy face.

“Deepest sympathy to his parents Martina and Seamus, his sisters Kathleen, Helen and Breege and the extended Clancy family. We are keeping you all in our thoughts at this sad and difficult time. May James’ gentle soul Rest in Peace.”

After the funeral Mass he was buried in St. Aidan's Cemetery. A number of guards of honour were formed including friends from his class and schools, which he had attended.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.