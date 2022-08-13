Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, August 13, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Agnes Cunningham, Kilcar

- Tanya McCafferty, Letterkenny

- Mary Tully, Carndonagh

- Bridie Bradley, Letterkenny

- Patrick (Packie) Conaghan, Letterkenny

- John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy) Gallagher Arranmore Island

- Sarah (Gretta) Whitty, Wexford/Lifford

- Rosie Diver, Derrybeg/Gortahork

- Louis Vincent Coyle, London & Belleek Co Fermanagh

Agnes Cunningham, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Agnes Cunningham, Bavin, Kilcar. Reposing at her home, Saturday (August 13) from 2pm until 10pm and Sunday (August 14) from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal from her home, Monday (August 15) at 10.30am for funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am.

Mass will be streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

House private morning of funeral, please.

Tanya McCafferty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Tanya McCafferty (née Gill), Churchill, Letterkenny.



Peacefully, at her late residence, surrounded by her loving family. Survived by husband Mark & daughter Harleigh. Deeply regretted by parents Kevin & Josephine (nee Harley), siblings Denise, Rory & Sarah. Fondly remembered by extended family & friends.

Tanya's remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny, from 4-6pm on Sunday August 14. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, at 11am on Monday, August 15, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co, Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

Family home strictly private.

Family flowers only, donations to Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

Mary Tully, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Mary Tully (née Logan), Drum, Sligo and Woodtop, Carndonagh suddenly in her home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Alo and her sons Mark and David. Her grandson Noah and her daughter in law Mariya and Fiona.

Sister Anne and brother Tom, Brother in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends RIP.

Removal from the Eternal Life Chapel, Mountain Top, Letterkenny earlier this afternoon Saturday, August 13 to her late home at Woodtop Carndonagh.

Wake from 6pm-9pm Saturday and 3pm-6pm Sunday.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.30am going to the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem mass at 11am interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv

Bridie Bradley, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway on Wednesday August 10, 2022 of Bridie Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Bridget and her brother Eddie, Termon. Deeply missed by her brother John (Coventry), Peter (Bomany), Liam (Bomany), sisters-in-Law Marian and Dolie, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Bridie’s remains will be reposing at her late residence until 10pm on Saturday, August 13, and from 12noon to 10pm on Sunday, August 14.

Funeral from there on Monday, August 15, at 11.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Haematology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary both evenings at 9pm.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Patrick (Packie) Conaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Conaghan, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 YK58.



Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff in the Donegal Hospice on Friday, August 12.

Predeceased by his wife Rosaleen, greatly missed by sons Patrick & wife Avril, Liam & wife Karen, daughters Margo Doherty and husband Paul and Katriona Green & husband Tony, as well as grandchildren Louise Moy Glenfin, Linda McGinley, Glenfin, Laura Conaghan, Kilmacrennan, John Conaghan & Patrick Green, Aoife, Roisin & Pauric Conaghan, Cian, Grace & Eóin Doherty, Leigh, Ari, Dualtach & Tarlagh Conaghan, and great-grandchildren James, Aidan & Dáithí Moy, Shannon & Darcy-Rose McGinley & Kayleigh Conaghan.

Packie is predeceased by his parents William & Margaret and his sisters Bridget (Sr Mary of the Rosary) and Catherine Harkin, Drumany, and deeply regretted by his brother Josie (Letterkenny), sisters Grace O’Neill (Letterkenny), Margaret Blaney (Fanad) and Eileen Garry (Rathdonnell).

Always remembered by his extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Packie’s remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 1pm on Sunday, August 14, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 12noon, and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Funeral Directors, or any family member.

John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy) Gallagher Arranmore Island

The death has taken in Beaumont Hospital of John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy), surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved Dad of Marie, Sean and Éadaoin, doting Grampa of Domhnall.

Deeply regretted by his brother Pádraig, sisters Uná, Gráinne and Mary, son-in-law Mícheál, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Annie and Barney and siblings Michael, Tony, Marjorie and Barney.

Remains reposed at McGlynn's Funeral Home, Chapel Rd., Dungloe on Saturday August 13 with removal at 4.30pm for 5pm ferry to his home. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Crone's Church, Arranmore.

House is private please to the family on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Arranmore Lifeboat

Sarah (Gretta) Whitty, Wexford/Lifford

The death has occurred of Sarah (Gretta) Whitty (née Kilpatrick), "Drumbouy", Barryville Court, Rosslare Harbour, Wexford

and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved wife of Bobby and loving mother of Liz, Larry, Robert, Maurice and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Christopher, Megan, Shane, Saoirse and the late David, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday August 13 until 7pm and on Sunday August 14 from from 2pm-7pm.

Removal will take place on Monday morning August 15 at 12.15pm from her residence to St Alphonsus' Church, Barntown, for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in St Ibar's Cemetery, Crosstown.



Rosie Diver, Derrybeg/Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place at home of Rosie Diver, Middletown, Derrybeg, originally from Lr. Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, daughters Noreen, Anita and Maria, sons Hugo and Michéal, sons-in-law Paul and Pádraig, daughters-in-law Caroline & Rosaleen, grandchildren Ciara, Hannah, Róisín, Conor, Saoirse, Oisín, Fionn, Aoibheann & Nell, sisters May, Frances & Margaret, brothers Neil, James & Michael and extended family & friends. Predeceased by her sister Annie.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Rosary on Saturday at 8pm. House private after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, at 11am on Sunday, August 14, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm.

Louis Vincent Coyle, London & Belleek Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Louis Vincent Coyle, Essex, London and formally of Daly Park, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

June 25, 2022, beloved brother of Raymond, Sisters Angela Roskilly, and Bernadette Kennedy, Nephews, Nieces, cousins, and extended family circle. Memorial mass on Tuesday August 16 in Saint Patrick’s Church Belleek at 10am followed by interment of ashes in adjoining cemetery. Inquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 0044 7703210437

