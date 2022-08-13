Search

13 Aug 2022

'Mini Donegal heatwave' as temperatures rocket to 26C this afternoon

But can we go five days above 25C to make it a fully fledged heatwave

'Mini Donegal heatwave' as temperatures rocket to 26C this afternoon

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

13 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Donegal temperatures have officially hit the 26C mark as of 5pm this Saturday afternoon, the Met Eireann weather station at Finner Camp has confirmed.

This is the second day running that the temperature has hit "heatwave" criteria (above 25C), but the temperature would still need to continue at this rate until Tuesday at the earliest, for it to be declared a 'Donegal heatwave'.

Across the border in Castlederg, Co Tyrone the thermometer was registering 27C by mid afternoon. 

So we are very much in mini heatwave territory, with Donegal also under a moderate thunderstorm warning from 3pm on Sunday until 3am on Monday.

Earlier this week, meteorologist Paul Downes from Met Eireann expressed the view to DonegalLive.ie that he personally did not subscribe to the use of the term 'mini heatwave'.    

An unofficial temperature reading from Patrick kelly in Killygordon yesterday also saw the mercury in East Donegal hit the 26 degree mark, he confirmed to this website.  

Thunderstorms warning for Donegal from tomorrow afternoon

The county's only other official weather station at Malin Head recorded a much more respectable 18C by the middle of this afternoon.

Ireland hottest August temperature since records began occurred On Saturday at Oak Park in Carlow reached 31.7C.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media