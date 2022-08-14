Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, August 14, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Agnes Cunningham, Kilcar

- Tanya McCafferty, Letterkenny

- Mary Tully, Carndonagh

- Bridie Bradley, Letterkenny

- Packie Conaghan, Letterkenny

- John Bharney Bhriain Gallagher, Arranmore Island

- Gretta Whitty, Wexford / Lifford

The death has occurred of Agnes Cunningham, Bavin, Kilcar.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Removal from her home on Monday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. Mass will be streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/

House private morning of funeral, please.

Tanya McCafferty, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully, at her late residence, surrounded by her loving family, of Tanya McCafferty (née Gill), Churchill, Letterkenny.



She is survived by husband Mark and daughter Harleigh; deeply regretted by parents Kevin & Josephine (nee Harley), siblings Denise, Rory & Sarah. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends.

Family home strictly private. Her remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny, from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, at 11am on Monday, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill

Family flowers only, donations to Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

Mary Tully, Carndonagh

The death has taken place suddenly in her home, of Mary Tully (née Logan), Drum, Sligo and Woodtop, Carndonagh.

She is deeply regretted by her loving husband Alo and her sons Mark and David, her grandson Noah and her daughter-in-law Mariya and Fiona, her sister Anne and brother Tom, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late home, with wake continuing on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.30am going to the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv

Bridie Bradley, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Bridie Bradley, Bomany, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Bridget and her brother Eddie, Termon, she is deeply missed by her brother John (Coventry), Peter (Bomany), Liam (Bomany), sisters-in-Law Marian and Dolie, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 12noon to 10pm on Sunday, with Rosary at 9pm. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral from there on Monday at 11.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Haematology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Packie Conaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff in the Donegal Hospice of Patrick (Packie) Conaghan, Rathdonnell, Letterkenny, F92 YK58.



Predeceased by his wife Rosaleen, greatly missed by sons Patrick and wife Avril, Liam and wife Karen, daughters Margo Doherty and husband Paul and Katriona Green and husband Tony, as well as grandchildren Louise Moy Glenfin, Linda McGinley, Glenfin, Laura Conaghan, Kilmacrennan, John Conaghan and Patrick Green, Aoife, Roisin and Pauric Conaghan, Cian, Grace and Eóin Doherty, Leigh, Ari, Dualtach and Tarlagh Conaghan, and great-grandchildren James, Aidan and Dáithí Moy, Shannon and Darcy-Rose McGinley and Kayleigh Conaghan; his sisters Bridget (Sr Mary of the Rosary) and Catherine Harkin, Drumany, and deeply regretted by his brother Josie (Letterkenny), sisters Grace O’Neill (Letterkenny), Margaret Blaney (Fanad) and Eileen Garry (Rathdonnell)

His remains are reposing at his home. Family time from 10pm to 12noon, and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 1pm on Sunday, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilmacrenan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Funeral Directors, or any family member.

John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy) Gallagher, Arranmore Island

The death has taken in Beaumont Hospital of John Bharney Bhriain (Sammy), surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved Dad of Marie, Sean and Éadaoin, doting Grampa of Domhnall. Deeply regretted by his brother Pádraig, sisters Uná, Gráinne and Mary, son-in-law Mícheál, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Annie and Barney and siblings Michael, Tony, Marjorie and Barney.

His remains are reposing at his home. House is private please to the family on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Crone's Church, Arranmore.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Arranmore Lifeboat

Gretta Whitty, Wexford / Lifford

The death has occurred of Sarah (Gretta) Whitty (née Kilpatrick), Drumbouy, Barryville Court, Rosslare Harbour, Wexford

and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved wife of Bobby and loving mother of Liz, Larry, Robert, Maurice and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Sarah, Christopher, Megan, Shane, Saoirse and the late David, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence on Sunday from from 2pm to 7pm.

Removal will take place on Monday morning at 12.15pm from her residence to St Alphonsus' Church, Barntown, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in St Ibar's Cemetery, Crosstown.

Rosie Diver, Derrybeg / Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place at home of Rosie Diver, Middletown, Derrybeg, originally from Lr Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, daughters Noreen, Anita and Maria, sons Hugo and Michéal, sons-in-law Paul and Pádraig, daughters-in-law Caroline & Rosaleen, grandchildren Ciara, Hannah, Róisín, Conor, Saoirse, Oisín, Fionn, Aoibheann and Nell, sisters May, Frances and Margaret, brothers Neil, James and Michael and extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Annie.

Her remains are reposing at her home. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, at 11am on Sunday, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

