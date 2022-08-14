Apple smart watch found on Donegal Blue Flag beach

The Apple smart watch was found on Murvagh Beach
Thousands of people have been flocking to Donegal's beaches over the last few days, and inevitably, some valuables will get left behind.
One such items is an Apple smart watch that was found at Murvagh beach on Saturday afternoon.
Fortunately, it was handed in at Ballyshannon Garda Station.
A garda spokesperson said: "Please contact Gardaí on 071 9858530 if you are the owner. Proof of ownership will be requested."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.