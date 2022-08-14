Killybegs Summer Festival continues with forklift competition and family fun

Search

14 Aug 2022

The much anticipated forklifted competition will be held on the pier

Killybegs Festival has plenty of fun and entertainment for all the family

Siobhan McNamara

14 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Killybegs Summer Festival continues with lots of fun and entertainment for all the family.

The youngest festival attendees can look forward to the Toddler Dance in Foresters Community Hall on Sunday from 11am to 1pm.

Sunday is also the day for one of the festival's most anticipated events, the Stephen Harvey’s Memorial Forklift
Competition. Who will claim the title of Killybegs' top forklift driver?

Registration is at 12.30pm on the Pier. All businesses big and small are encouraged to take part.

This year's charity is Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Donegal Branch. The organisation provides information and support for people with Spina Bifida and /or Hydrocephalus and their families and carers, and promotes social inclusion and equality in the local community.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said: "We are happy to support this amazing charity that is so active in our local community."

There are some great prizes up for grabs, and there will also be a draw on the day. The event is sponsored by Gallagher Bros Fish Merchants Ltd and supported by Killybegs Summer Festival.

More information can be found on the Killybegs Summer Festival Facebook page.

