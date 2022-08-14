Killybegs Coast Guard tasked following sighting of red flare

Killybegs Coast Guard responded to a report of a flare at sea. PHOTO: Killybegs Coast Guard / Facebook
Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked following a report of a red flare sighting.
Fortunately on this occasion, it turned out to be a fasle alarm.
A spokesperson said: "Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked last [Saturday] night at 10.48pm to a report of a red flare sighting in the St Johns Point area.
"After making our way to the area and speaking to all those camping in the area and conducting a search it turned out to be a false alarm.
"Please remember, if you see anyone in trouble on or near the water, dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard."
