Car seized and driver arrested after 'numerous' reports from Ballybofey area

Photo: Garda Síochana Donegal / Facebook
Following numerous reports from members of the public of a car allegedly being driven in a dangerous manner, the driver was arrested.
He was found to be driving without a licence or insurance on Sunday evening, and was also suspected of drink driving.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí from Ballybofey Garda Station were assisted by Gardaí from Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit and Letterkenny Garda Station in tracking down a vehicle following numerous reports in relation to the dangerous manner in which it had allegedly been driven in and around the Ballybofey area this evening [Sunday].
"The vehicle in question was located and it was established that the driver had no driving licence or insurance. The driver was then arrested on suspicion of drink driving and the vehicle was seized.
"Court proceedings will follow."
