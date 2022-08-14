Search

15 Aug 2022

Surfer in dramatic rescue of two people who got into difficulty off Tullan Strand

Tullan Strand is notorious for dangerous rip currents

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 1:33 AM

An alert surfer is being hailed as a hero after he rescued two people who got into difficulty off Tullan Strand, near Bundoran.

Donnchadh Kennedy was alerted by people on the beach and on the nearby cliffs off Tullan Strand that there was a swimmer in difficulty in the sea about 80 metres from his position in the water.  

He immediately paddled through three to four foot waves and into the rip current to the location of the swimmer to the location.  

As he approached the female swimmer, she went under the waves and he grabbed her and attempted to get her on to his surf board.  

She finally managed to cling to the board and with great difficulty he eventually paddled out of the rip current and another surfer came to help.  

They continued to bring her towards the beach when he was alerted to another person in difficulty.

He turned and paddled back out into the rip current once more and he helped the male swimmer to hold on to his surfboard.  

As he paddled out of the rip current once more he called to another surfer nearby to come and assist as well. The second swimmer was brought to shore.

It is understood that the incident late on Saturday afternoon began when the female swimmer got caught in the rip current and was being carried away by it.  

Her uncle then swam out to try and rescue her.

Donnchadh then advised the female swimmer to visit the hospital as she appeared to be suffering from secondary drowning from the seawater in her lungs.  If left untreated, this can also be dangerous.

Donnchadh pointed out that Tullan Strand is notorious for dangerous rip currents and there are signs in the vicinity warning against swimming there.

Last year, Donnchadh was the first person to paddle out and rescue a cow in difficulty in the sea off Tullan Strand last year.

