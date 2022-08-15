Search

15 Aug 2022

Ukrainians' touching gesture to Donegal community that welcomed them

The Ukrainian refugees used the town festival to say a big thank you

Photo: Killybegs Community Council on Facebook

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

15 Aug 2022 2:33 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Ukrainian refugees living in Killybegs have shown their gratitude for the warm welcome they received in their darkest hour.

They decided to cook up something very special for their hosts.

A spokesperson for Killybegs Community Council posted photos on social media, saying: "Our Ukrainian friends wanted to say ‘Thank You’ to the Killybegs Community for welcoming them at a time of need and hardship for them.

"They baked a selection of Ukrainian sweet treats for us, and as part of the Summer Festival they brought them to the Diamond for everyone to enjoy."

Needless to say, this kind gesture went down an absolute treat.

