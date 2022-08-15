It was a night of red carpet style at the Letterkenny Loreto prom 

It was a night of red carpet glamour at the Letterkenny Loreto Prom this year. The event which was much-anticipated took place in the Silver Tassie last Wednesday evening.
The leaving cert students took the opportunity to let their hair down after their exams.
Clive Wasson was on hand to take memorable photographs.
