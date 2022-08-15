Investigation underway after body of swimmer found close to Donegal pier

The man's body was found in the water close to Bunagee pier
A Garda investigation is underway after the discovery of a man’s body in the water at Bunagee pier in Inishowen.
The man’s body was spotted floating in the water at around 11.15am on Sunday and was brought ashore.
Attempts were made to resuscitate the man who is from the Carndonagh area. The man in his 70s had been swimming off the pier, which is close to Culdaff.
The man was known as an avid swimmer who swam at Bunagee regularly.
It is understood that gardaí are treating the discovery of the body as a tragic accident.
A Garda spokesman said gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the discovery of the man’s body, which was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a postmortem will be conducted.
