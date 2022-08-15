Search

15 Aug 2022

Disgust as broken glass found strewn on Buncrana pitch before under-11 game

Buncrana Hearts members found glass, bottles and cans discarded across the pitch at Castle Park on Sunday morning

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

15 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Buncrana Hearts members arrived to Castle Park on Sunday morning to find shards of broke glass, bottles and empty beer cans strewn across the playing surface.

Buncrana Hearts’ Under-11 Braves were getting ready to play when coaches made the disgusting discovery.

“This disgusting behaviour could have had serious consequences for the kids about to play a game of football,” a spokesperson for Buncrana Hearts said.

“We would appeal to the culprits of this anti-social behaviour to stop immediately or action will have to be taken.”

The club has confirmed that the matter has been reported to An Garda Síochána and ‘plans are in place to deal with the situation.’

It is not the first time that Buncrana Hearts have been left frustrated by acts of vandalism.

In 2021, while the pitch at Castle Park was being relayed, the club was forced to issue an appeal for people to stay off the pitch while works were ongoing.

