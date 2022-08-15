Search

15 Aug 2022

Freedom of the County awarded to Paul McGinley

Civic reception in Downings on Monday afternoon

Freedom of the County awarded to Paul McGinley

Paul McGinley with councillors and council officials at the ceremony

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

15 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Professional golfer Paul McGinley was conferred with the Freedom of the County at a civic reception which was held in the Rosapena Hotel, Downings earlier this afternoon.

He was there as part of the Irish Legends Golf Tour which is hosted by the McGinley Foundation. It starts tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16, and runs until August 20.

The 55-year-old, who has strong Donegal connections with his father coming from Dunfanaghy, has won four events on the European Tour. At the 2002 Ryder Cup, he famously holed a ten-foot putt on the 18th hole in his match against Jim Furyk at The Belfry which won the Ryder Cup for Europe.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney, left, presents Paul McGinley

with the Freedom of the County scroll at the reception in Downings

He has been a European Tour player now for over 25 years. Despite winning several tournaments and being a former top 20 ranked player in the world, he is best known for his performances in team competitions. As well as winning the World Cup for Ireland with Padraig Harrington in 1997, he has represented Europe on 14 occasions as a player, Vice-Captain and Captain, winning an astonishing 13 times, most memorably in 2014 where he led Europe to a comprehensive Ryder Cup victory over America at Gleneagles in Scotland as Captain.

Tributes were paid to Mr McGinley and his family for their support of the county over the years and for bringing his Legends tour to north Donegal. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media