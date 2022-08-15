Paul McGinley 'humbled' to get Freedom of Donegal honour

Former Ryder Cup captain and golfing legend Paul McGinley said that he was “very humbled” to have been granted the Freedom of Donegal by Donegal County Council today.

This is the highest honour that the local authority can bestow upon an individual.

Speaking at the civic reception to mark the occasion, which was held in the Rosapenna Hotel in Downings, the hugely popular golfer spoke about his love for Donegal, and the potential it has in terms of golf tourism.

In his acceptance speech, he said that while he was used to doing television work and speaking to large audiences this was a “daunting” occasion in front of his own people and family, and something that he was “nervous about.”

“This means a lot to me,” he said, as he recalled how his family had moved from Donegal to Dublin years ago with five children.

Over the years there has been some debate about whether he considers himself a Dub or a Donegal man.

But, he pointed out, this reception and honour - as well as the fact that he was wearing a Donegal jersey at the Ulster Final - shows where his allegiances are.

“My side of the fence is Donegal,” he said.

He spoke of his great affinity to the county, and his belief that it offers so much.

He urged people from Donegal to “shout out about what Donegal has to offer”.

In particular, he expressed his belief that there is considerable potential to expand the golfing product in the north-west, just as they have done in some counties down south.

“Let’s shine the spotlight a bit up the coast,” he said, noting that there is a “phenomenal product” in Donegal.

Indeed, such is his confidence, he described with the following comment: “If Donegal was a stock I would be buying it.”

He also stressed the importance of improving the infrastructure.

Last October, Donegal County Councillors voted unanimously to bestow the Freedom of Donegal honour on McGinley in recognition of his contribution to promoting Donegal, and especially the county as a golfing destination.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan proposed that McGinley receive the Freedom of the County.

McGinley’s mother is Julia Sheridan, from Rathmullan and his father is Mick McGinley, from Dunfanaghy, who was a former Donegal gaelic footballer.

McGInley was a key figure in promoting the Irish Open in Ballyliffin in 2018 and this week the Rosapenna Hotel is hosting the Legends Tour.

McGinley is the tenth recipient of the Freedom of Donegal honour.

Several speakers paid tribute to McGinley and a short video was showed charting his career.