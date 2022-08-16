Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, August 16

The following deaths have occurred:

Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey) Ottawa, Canada / Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred of Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey) Ottawa, Canada. Late of, Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport, Donegal suddenly, at her residence in Ottawa, Evelyn, widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan.

Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic.

Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much-loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren.

She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Co Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 26 2022 at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/ and click on the webcam link.



Madeline Ann Donohoe (née McGinley) Lislea, Ballinalee, Longford / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Madeline Ann Donohoe (née McGinley) Lislea, Ballinalee, Longford / Letterkenny, Donegal peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her parents Dr.and Mrs. J.P.Mc Ginley, sister Muriel and brothers Desmond,Brian, and Patrick. Ann will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband Con, sons Neil and David, brothers Joe and Niall, daughter-in-law Angela, grandsons Andrew and Brendan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthtown Tuesday evening, August 16, from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed by burial at St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Longford Palliative Care c/o of Farrell Funeral Directors, Ballinalee or any family member. Donations box in church.

Ann Philomena Nolan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Ann Philomena Nolan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town in Donegal Community Hospital. Ann’s remains reside in St Mary’s Church, Killymard.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 17 at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital and Donegal Palliative care team care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Directors.

House private at all times, please.

John Joseph Collins (Sonny) Main Street, Convoy

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Joseph Collins (known as Sonny) Main Street, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there this evening, Tuesday, August 16 at 6.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Convoy for reception prayers followed by Rosary at 7pm and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 17 at 11am with burial afterwards in the family plot in the Old Cemetery.

Brendan Sadler, Pound Street, Carndonagh

The sudden death has taken place of Brendan Sadler, Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh on Wednesday, August 17 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Madge Brazil (née McGee) Derrica, Ferbane, Offaly and Downings

The death has occurred of Madge Brazil (née McGee) Derrica, Ferbane, Offaly and Downings. Madge passed away on August 14, peacefully, surrounded by her family at Tullamore Regional Hospital. She was a native of Altaheerin, Downings and was predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy and siblings Denis, Winnie, Mary, Paddy, Rita, Kitty and Ned and great-grandson Noah.

Madge will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, Joe, Susan (Moore) and James, grandchildren Ryan, Shannon, Jessica, Elaine, Gemma, Chloe, Conor, and Caitlin, great-grandchildren James, Jack, Emily, and Cara-May, son-in-law Seamus, Joe's partner, Shelley, daughter-in-law Jill, brothers-in-law Patrick Breslin and Tommy Flaherty, nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, August 16 from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon, August 17 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 3pm, which may be viewed on www.ferbaneparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.



Neil Havlin, Castlecary, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Neil Havlin, Castlecary, Redcastle.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 12.20pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Neil’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live at www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Annie McNulty, Altaskin, St Johnston

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Annie McNulty (nee Murray), Altaskin, St. Johnston.

Predeceased by her loving husband Tommy and son Eunan, sister Gracie Mc Fadden and brother John Murray, she will be deeply missed and remembered with much love by her daughters Rosemary and Tracy and sons John, Brendan, Paul and Gabriel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, neighbours, friends and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Family time only on the morning of the funeral, please.

The funeral will leave her home on Tuesday at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Terence McClintock, Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy or any family member.

Family flowers only, donations to Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

