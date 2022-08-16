Shed in Derrybeg was broken into and quad, welder and generator stolen

Milford garda probe into burglary
Gardaí in Derrybeg are investigating a burglary that occurred in an Seascan Beag in Derrybeg between Friday, August 12 at 8am and 4pm on Saturday, August 13.
Gardaí say that a shed was broken into in the area. The lock on the door was forced. A number of items were taken among which are a generator, a welder and a quad.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen anything being removed by a trailer or a large van to contact gardaí in Milford on 074 91 53060.
