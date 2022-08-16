Search

16 Aug 2022

Garda appeal for information following fire in Buncrana

Cabin and lorries damaged

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Gardai in Buncrana have appealed for information relating to criminal damage which occurred at a site adjacent to the Park Mor Housing estate in Buncrana on Thursday, August 11 between 8.30pm and 9pm

Gardaí and the fire service were called to a fire at a portable office cabin. It was completely burnt out. Significant damage was caused to three lorries on the site too with windscreens, windows, and doors being damaged and some internal damage caused too.

According to a garda spokesperson a number of youths were seen leaving the site around the same time in the direction of the Cassie Road-Cockhill Road

"If any motorist who may have dash cam footage was travelling on those roads around this time or any witnesses who may have any information can they contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 93 20540," he said.

