Garda appeal for information following fire in Buncrana

Gardaí want to speak to young men following criminal damage incident in Buncrana
Gardai in Buncrana have appealed for information relating to criminal damage which occurred at a site adjacent to the Park Mor Housing estate in Buncrana on Thursday, August 11 between 8.30pm and 9pm
Gardaí and the fire service were called to a fire at a portable office cabin. It was completely burnt out. Significant damage was caused to three lorries on the site too with windscreens, windows, and doors being damaged and some internal damage caused too.
According to a garda spokesperson a number of youths were seen leaving the site around the same time in the direction of the Cassie Road-Cockhill Road
"If any motorist who may have dash cam footage was travelling on those roads around this time or any witnesses who may have any information can they contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 93 20540," he said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.