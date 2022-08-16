Pictures from the event which saw Paul McGinley awarded Freedom of the County

A reception to confer the honorary Freedom of the County on Mr Paul McGinley took place yesterday, Monday, at the Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort in Downings. The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Liam Blaney together with elected members hosted a civic reception to confer the honour on the golfer.

The Elected members agreed to honour Mr. Mc Ginley in recognition of his golf achievements on the European and PGA tour, his winning captaincy of the 2014 European Ryder cup Team and for his enormous contribution to promoting Donegal as a golfing destination.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Liam Blaney described Paul McGinley as a golfer who continues to support the sector in the county and never forgotten where his family came from. In his youth, Mr McGinley spent many days in Rosapenna, caddying for his father and learning many lessons on the green.

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, Mr. John McLaughlin said the county is fortunate to have many great ambassadors and that Paul McGinley is one of them. He recalled Mr McGinley being one of the driving forces to have brought the Irish Open to Donegal in four years ago.

Speaking at the ceremony, Paul McGinley said he always felt a strong affinity with Donegal and that much he had achieved could be traced back to the county. On the conclusion of his passionate oration he received a standing ovation.

Other recipients of the Freedom of County Donegal include Phil Coulter, Daniel O’Donnell, Patsy McGonagle, Shay Given, Packie Bonner, 28th Infantry Battalion, Anthony Molloy, Seamus Coleman and Danny McDaid.