Search

17 Aug 2022

Wealthy owners pay between $2m - $15m for a home on ship set to visit Killybegs

Biggest private residential vessel on the planet is coming to Donegal

Wealthy owners pay between $2m - $15m for a home on ship set to visit Killybegs

The World is coming to Killybegs. Photo: Jehan Ashmore

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

17 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

One of the most unique ships to ever visit Killybegs is set to dock at the Donegal port next month.

The largest purely residential ship on earth - known as The World - is paying its first ever visit to this county.

And on board will be some of the super-rich owners. In essence, this is a vessel with 165 homes onboard -  made up of 106 apartments, 19 studio apartments, and 40 studios  - that are all privately owned.

Pictures from the event which saw Paul McGinley awarded Freedom of the County

Golfer Paul McGinley is a driving force in promoting Donegal 

Occasionally, some of the homes come onto the market and can typically fetch anything between $2 million  - €15 million.

On top of that, there is also an annual charge.

The World continually circumnavigates the globe visiting some of the most intriguing destinations and taking the time to explore location in depth, with longer stays in port than most cruise ships.

“It’s a global community of adventure seekers made up of many different nationalities including several Irish residents,” a spokesperson told the Post.

The visit to Killybegs on September 3 is part of a two week visit to Ireland. Residents will explore the local area with hiking, fishing and golf planned. Other ports include Bangor, Galway, Dingle, Bantry and Cork.

The visit to Ireland is part of a 16 week itinerary that has taken in capitals like Amsterdam and Stockholm, Faroe Islands and Iceland.

Ukrainians' touching gesture to Donegal community that welcomed them

The Ukrainian refugees used the town festival to say a big thank you

The World is the largest private residential yacht on earth and its residents can travel the globe without ever leaving home. 

This community at sea has visited over 1,000 ports of call in over 120 countries. 

With a continuous worldwide itinerary that enables the vessel to span the globe every two-to-three years, the ship is a complete floating city, equipped with high-end facilities and luxurious amenities that create an intimate, refined atmosphere for its resident owners. The spokesperson added that it is a  combination of a six-star hotel with luxury services and amenities and a private mega yacht.

The World is registered in The Bahamas and has a gross tonnage of 43,188. It is 196.35 metres long and has 12 decks. The crew numbers approximately 280.

Average occupancy is 150 - 200 residents and guests.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media