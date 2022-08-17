Gardaí continuing investigations into drug-related crime in Letterkenny area

Letterkenny Garda Station
Gardaí are continuing their investigations into drug-related crime in the Letterkenny area.
Yesterday, a number of searches were carried out in the town.
During the planned operation eight people were arrested and taken into custody.
A quantity of drugs were uncovered during the searches.
Those arrested were questioned at a number of garda stations.
