Wheels in motion to have Leitir Corn Mill project in Kilcar completed

If you travelled the road from Killybegs to Glencolmcille this year you will have noticed a new visitor attraction with the restoration of the Leitir Corn Mill, just outside the village of Kilcar, which dates back to the 1700s.

The Mill, which closed its doors in 1954, is now being restored thanks to the work of a dedicated local committee. Three phases of a five phase programme of works has already been completed and the Mill is open for guided tours each weekend. This has been facilitated by the recent addition of a tarmaced car park adjacent to the Mill.

The Leitir Corn Mill Conservation Project was launched in 2015 with the primary aim of conserving the mill and restoring it to its original state and when completed the Mill will be fully operational, ready to produce flour.

"The project was first mooted by Kilcar native Patrick McBrearty, who would be known for his book 'Bridging the Ages, The Winding Roads and Stone Bridges of Kilcar and Glencolmcille', said committee secretary, Tom Glynn.

"It was in the throes of collapse and we just got it in time. I suppose the main man who did most of the work was John Doogan from Crove. He is a very meticuluous man and he has a great affinity towards the mill," said Glynn, who says the other great link in the chain is Michael Ward, who has a direct link to the Mill being a son of the last miller, Columba Mac a'Bhaird, and he is also meticuluous in seeing that the refurbishment work is carried out to a high standard.

"It is great to have that link to the original Mill. To me it is unreal that we have this piece of history stretching back over 200 years."

Built on the banks of Glenaddragh River, the structure is an outstanding reminder of the industrial/agricultural heritage of south-west Donegal. The Mill catered for corn growers in the parishes of Kilcar, Glencolmcille and Killybegs and parts of Ardara.

The Mill is steeped in history with the grey granite stone quarried at Lettercran, Pettigo and over its history there have been a number of millers including John J McMullan or Johnny Mullan (from Bruckless). The McMullan family's connection with Leitir Corn Mill continued until its closure. That connection was handed down to Johnny's son Peter and on to Columba Mac a'Bhaird, who married Peter's niece, Joan Garvey.

For most of its working life the Mill flourished, although there were years when poor weather conditions led to poor or mediocre corn harvests. These years would have proved difficult for both farmer and miller. Queues of horse and donkey-drawn cards winding down the mill lane awaiting their turn to gain entry to the mill was a common sight when the Mill was in peak production.

It was not until the end of the Second World War that the Mill's business began to fall into serious decline. This downturn more or less coincided with the ending of The Compulsory Tillage Order in 1946 and the late 1940s the milling business was in terminal decline. By the time Peter died in November 1953, aged 75 years, the Mill business had almost vanished.

Lily McDevitt and Emer Carr who work at the desk





Columba Mac an Bhaird along with long-time kiln man and neighbour, Barney O'Donnell, re-opened the mill bringing the milling season to a conclusion. The paucity of corn, trickling to the mill was amply illustrated in a note book he kept which reveals that from March to May, just 188 bags of corn were ground. On the 3rd of May, 1954, the mill ceased production.

The Mill property, which included the Miller's House, was donated to the Kilcar Heritage Committee on a long term lease, and it was they who have been responsible for the Restoration Programme.

At present it is believed there are just four Corn Mills preserved in Ireland and Kilcar are working vigorously to hold on to a very important piece of their local history.

The first three phases completed are:

Phase 1: The stabilisation of the Mill and drying kiln building. This included major repairs to walls and a new roof as well as restoring woodwork to original condition.

Phase 2 saw a Mill Walk being developed while Phase 3 is the most recent work which saw the provision of a tarmaced car park.

All of this work would not have been possible but for funding from different agencies and much more finance will be needed to complete the final phases. These include the restoration of the water wheel and the final phase will see the Miller's Cottage refurbished to include a café and craft shop.

"We are meeting the contractor and the person assigned to oversee the refurbishment of the wheel this week and hopefully work will be in progress in the next week to 10 days," says Glynn.

"As quickly as we can get funding, it's full steam ahead. There is a lot of work still to be done internally in the Mill in relation to belts and getting wheels in motion and also some repair work on some of the little chutes.

"After that it's the Miller's Cottage which will complete the project," said Glynn.

As part of the local fund-raising drive to complete the final phases of the conservation project, a Golf Classic is being played this Saturday, August 19 at Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club and anyone wishing to enter can contact any of the main officers - Michael Ward (chairman, 087 2989392), Tom Glynn (secretary, 0872575206) or Martina O'Donnell (treasurer, 087 2453210).

The other members of the Restoration Committee are: Lulu Chesnutt, Mai McCann, Neilly Byrne, Peter Molloy, Patrick McShane, Thomas Pringle, Niamh Kennedy, John McNulty and Nicola Garvey.

Donations or sponsorships are always very welcome and anyone wishing to contribute can check out the website www.leitircornmill.com