Frosses to Glenties road will be closed on Thursday and Friday

The Frosses – Glenties Road R262 which will be closed on Thursday and Friday
Donegal County proposes to extend the existing road closure on the Frosses – Glenties Road R262-3 at Tullycumber/Ballymacahil to include Thursday and Friday, August 18 and 19 to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The road closure will be in place between 8am and 6pm.
All normal traffic will be diverted to the Ardaghey - Ardara Road while larger HGV Traffic is advised to use the Ardara-Killybegs road N56
