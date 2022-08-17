Enjoy all the fun of the fair this weekend while supporting local charities

All roads lead to the Kildarragh Fair which returns this year and takes place from Thursday, August 18 until Sunday, August 21 at McCarry’s Bar, Kildarragh.

As always, this is a charity event supporting local groups and this year’s groups are Dunfanaghy Youths FC and Creeslough Community Childcare.

There is a 5K on Friday, August 19 in aid of Dunfanaghy Youths, time to be confirmed.

Events on Saturday, August 20 get underway with a Tractor Run with registration from 11am, vintage and modern tractors are welcome, €15 per tractor and the proceeds are in aid of Creeslough Community Childcare.

There is also a Family Fun Day from 12noon to 2pm with bouncy castles, face painting and much more. Proceeds in aid of Dunfanaghy Youths.

Music and craic have always played a big part in Kildarragh Fair and this year's event is no different.

Bingo Loco on Thursday, August 18 at 8pm, Friday music is by All Folk’d Up, Saturday will see one of the biggest bands on the Irish circuit play Kildarragh when the Whistlin’ Donkeys take to the stage, and Sunday sees two acts with Gary Og on stage first followed by The High-Flying Paddy’s who will bring the festival to a close.

The Kildarragh Fair is a great event for all the family and this year's event will be no different so why not come along and enjoy the Fair while supporting two great causes at the same time.