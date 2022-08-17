Harry Potter star Miriam Margoyles surprises patrons at Donegal Library

Miriam Margoyles in Donegal County Library. PHOTO: Donegal County Library on Facebook
Well known comedian and Harry Potter star Miriam Margoyles delighted fans when she visited Donegal County Library.
The much-loved and oft outspoken British-Australian actress visited the library in Letterkenny on Wednesday.
She is currently touring Ireland along with Senator Lynn Ruane. The pair are making a TV show of their road trip which explores the life of playwright and Abbey Theatre founder, Lady Gregory.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.