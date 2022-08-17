Donegal gardaí return to Templemore to mark Centenary of An Garda Síochana

Gardaí from across Donegal were in Templemore for an event taking place as part of the Centenary celebrations.
The Garda Centenary Run took place on Wednesday at the Garda College in Templemore.
More than 900 Garda members and Garda staff took part in the 10K run around Cloone, a route known to all Garda members from their training days in Templemore.
Officers from Donegal who took part were: Pictured: Superintendent Goretti Sheridan, Inspector Shaun Grant, Sergeant Sean Mc Daid (Buncrana), Sergeant Kevin Mc Gettigan (Dungloe), Garda Declan Mc Bride (Dunfanaghy), Garda Fergal Friel (Donegal Town), Garda Colin Talbot (Carrigart). Missing from photos Garda Niamh Diver (Milford).
