Actor returns to enjoy the attractions in Teelin

Oscar nominee and star of stage and screen Ciarán Hinds fulfilled a promise he made to himself while filming the Netflix thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners in south-west Donegal recently - that was, to come back.

The Belfast-born actor was so busy during the shoot he didn't get time to explore this part of the county and all its attractions so it was no major surprise then that a family party of 14 turned up for a bite to eat at the Rusty Mackerel in Teelin last Sunday.

Under the management of Dymphna Kennedy this iconic venue with its great food and nightly musical entertainment, has been something of a magnet for locals and visitors alike this year now that Covid restrictions are no longer in place.

And with the fabulous cliffs at Sliabh Liag only a stone's throw away, it has established itself as a must-visit venue.

"Ciarán was lovely. He said he didn't really get to see the area properly when he was filming here recently so he promised himself he would come back.

“There was a total of 14 in his party. they must have been staying somewhere locally but he didn't say. He is such a nice fella, a gentleman. He posed for photos with everyone and was lovely to talk to."

Dymphna revealed he wasn't the only celebrity to come through their doors in recent times. Visitors included Sex and the City/And Just Like That star, Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their family; former Irish president Mary Robinson and television’s Lesser Spotted Ulster star, Joe Mahon.

She added they have been very busy right throughout the summer season.

"It's been absolutely crazy, very busy and hopefully it will continue into the winter. Our visitors are from all over but Irish and Americans dominate. It's great to see."

New owner Robert Lynch from Co Meath took over the Rusty Mackerel in 2018 and since that time has added accommodation and a restaurant upstairs to make it another great reason to stop along the Wild Atlantic Way at any time of the year.