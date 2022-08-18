Search

18 Aug 2022

Raphoe Diocesan pilgrimage to Knock takes place on Saturday

Letterkenny choir will perform at the pilgrimage Mass

Diocesan pilgrimage to Knock takes place on Saturday

The Basilica of Our Lady, Queen of Ireland, at Knock, Co Mayo

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Hundreds of pilgrims from the Diocese of Raphoe are expected to converge on the holy shrine at Knock Co Mayo this Saturday as part of the annual diocesan pilgrimage. It will be the first in-person Novena and diocesan pilgrimage since 2019.

This year's trip will be led this year by the newly appointed parish priest for Gartan and Termon, diocesan secretary, Fr Michael McKeever VG. He will be the main celebrant for this year's pilgrimage Mass. His homily, which is entitled Eucharist: A Sign of Hope, fits into the theme of this year's Novena, A Journey in Hope, which is running at the same time.

"The theme of the Novena which is taking place at the same time this year is A Journey in Hope. It will be offering hope after the pandemic, to the Ukrainians and hope for the future of the church through the synodal process," he said.

The Raphoe pilgrimage Mass will be held at 3pm. The choir will be from the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny under Gabrielle Fitzsimons.

