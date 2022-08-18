Search

18 Aug 2022

Illistrin FC to open Corry Park, in honour of the late Seamus Corry

Illistrin FC's grounds are being renamed after the popular coach who passed away in November 2019

Illistrin will officially open Corry Park, named in honour of the late Seamus Corry (inset) on Friday evening

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

18 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Illistrin Football Club will officially open Corry Park on Friday evening.

The club grounds, adjacent to Scoil Naomh Fiachra, are being named after the late Seamus Corry.

In November 2019, Seamus lost his battle with cancer when he passed away at the Donegal Hospice.

Seamus was deeply immersed in the club, since playing for Illistrin as a schoolboy, and was one of the founder members of the schoolgirls teams.

A tireless worker across all strands of the club, he helped to maintain the grounds. From his Illistrin home, he had a watchful eye over the pitch.

This Friday evening, the official opening of the grounds, which will now be called Corry Park, will take place.

The Illistrin Under-16s will play some past players in a game at 6.30pm with the official opening timed for 7.45pm. Refreshments, provided by The Kitchen, will be provided at 8pm.

Illistrin FC have issued an open invite to anyone with an association with the club to attend.

Seamus Corry was survived by his wife Fidelma, daughters Emma, Orla and Niamh, mother Rita, sister Patricia and a wide circle of family and friends.

At the time of his passing, Illistrin FC called him a ‘gentle giant with a heart of gold’. Now, his name will be forever associated with his beloved club’s home ground.

