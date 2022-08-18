Search

18 Aug 2022

Donegal businesses can avail of free digital skills course for employees

The course is being hosted by North West Regional Skills and Donegal ETB

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Do you have employees who are in need of help in improving their digital skills?

A free course is being offered to businesses to help staff get to grips with technology.

EXPLORE is delivered by North West Regional Skills and Donegal ETB. It is a fully funded, flexible initiative offering an opportunity to boost employees' digital skills, productivity and adaptability. 

The programme is aimed in particular at experienced employees with limited experience of technology.

EXPLORE takes place weekly for one month, in short sessions on and off site.

Places are limited. Anyone who would like further information can visit the website at www.regionalskills.ie/explore or they can contact:

Hilary McPartland, North West Regional Skills by emailing hilarymcpartland@regionalskills.ie or calling 086 8474623

Donna McDade, Donegal ETB by emailing donnamcdade@donegaletb.ie or calling 086 606 9381

