18 Aug 2022

Overnight restrictions continue to be in place on the Carrigart and Lough Mourne Water Supplies

Irish Water reminds the people of Donegal to continue to conserve water

Lough Mourne is one of the sources that is still subject to overnight restrictions

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

It may be raining in most parts of Donegal today but Irish Water still want us to continue to conserve water.

They say that in order to maintain a daytime water supply, they are advising customers on both the Carrigat and Lough Mourne Water Supplies that overnight restrictions are essential.

The majority of Irish Water’s 750 water treatment plants continue to meet demand for water supply but there are 37 locations nationwide where Irish Water is implementing measures to maintain supplies. Carrigart and Lough Mourne are among a small number of locations where overnight restriction is necessary between 10pm and 9am.

The restrictions on the Carrigart Water Supply affects customers in Carrigart, Downings and Cranford while the areas impacted on the Lough Mourne Supply include Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Raphoe, Convoy, Tievebrack, Gleneely and Ballinacor.

Irish Water’s Seamus O’Brien explained that demand on both supplies remains high, and he appealed to customers to continue conserving water.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions cause in communities, but it is necessary to maintain reservoir levels and ensure a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours.

“We are working with our colleagues in Donegal County Council to lift the overnight restrictions as soon as possible but in the meantime, we are appealing to all customers across the county to be mindful of how they use their water at home. Do not run taps needlessly, take showers instead of baths and postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.”


Reduse Water Usage
There are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed
Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water
Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.
Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.
Where householders experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, they may have a service pipe leak. Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details at water.ie or call 1800 278 278
Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, visit the Supply and Service Updates section of the Irish Water website.

