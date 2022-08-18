Work to start on the new footbridge at Crossroads

Work is to begin shortly on the construction of a new footbridge on the outskirts of a village in East Donegal.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan, cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, welcomed McMenamin Building Contractors on site today to start work on the new Milltown footbridge at Crossroads village Killygordon.

CAKE, Crossroads and Killygordon Enterprise committee secured the funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme two years ago.

Donegal County Council secured further funding under the Active Travel and Department of transport. This cross-border road serves the local Red Hughs GFC, Monellan Woods walks and Gleneely National School.

A footpath has already been constructed from Monellan Woods down to Milltown bridge by funding secured by the CAKE committee and Red Hugh’s.

Both committees are grateful to local land owners for giving their permission for the footbridge to be built on their property, said Cllr McGowan.

"Without their cooperation, we could not proceed with this project. Wallace Doherty Consulting Engineers Derry was commissioned by Donegal County Council to design the footbridge at Milltown. McMenamin Builders Ballybofey is the main contractor and McMenamin Engineering, Lissmulladuff Killygordon are the subcontractors," added the councillor.

Shane McMenamin, McMenamin Building Contractors, Dreenan, Ballybofey, Mark McGloin, Donegal County Council bridge engineer and Cllr Patrick McGowan

The footbridge will be situated on the eastern side of the existing stone arch bridge near the junction of Mollenan Road and Creamery Road and will span the 6m wide river, a tributary of the River Finn.

The current road bridge comprises a single-span stone arch bridge with stone parapet walls on each side. The width between the parapet walls is on average 5.5 metres, making it unsuitable for pedestrians and cars to use simultaneously.

"I am delighted that this is the third footbridge we will see constructed in the Finn Valley in recent years namely the Dromore footbridge in Killygordon and the Ballybofey-Stranorlar footbridge. I am looking forward to progress on getting a new footbridge constructed at Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey which was granted Part 8 planning permission earlier this year. The council is in negotiations with land owners about this, said Cllr McGowan.