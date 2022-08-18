Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 18, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Jack Irwin, Donegal Town

The death has occurred peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole surrounded by his loving family and staff, of Jack Irwin, Drummeny Upper, Donegal Town.



His remains are reposing at his daughter Susan’s home. At the request of the deceased, the house is strictly private please.

Burial in the Glebe Cemetery Donegal Town, Friday at approximately 3.30pm.

Jane Kee, Ballybofey



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jane Kee (Jean), Millbrook, Altnapaste, Ballybofey, in her 92nd year.

Beloved wife ot the late Billy, much loved mother of Wesley, Fergus, John and Henry and cherished sister of Esther. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, sister, daughters-in-law, Ann, Sally, Patricia and Lynn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home from 6pm Thursday. The house is private please with family and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from her home on Saturday for Service of Thanksgiving in St John's Parish Church, Kilteevogue at 2pm with interment afterwards to Stranorlar Parish Churchyard.

Sally McGee, Derrybeg / Annagry

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally McGee, Magheragallon, Derrybeg, originally from Annagry.

Predeceased by her husband Fergal. Sadly missed by her sons Cathal, Seamus and Ciarán, daughters Noreen, Maureen, Fionnuala and Maeve, sister Margaret, in-laws, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Family home strictly private please. Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92 DN4X), on Friday from 4pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 11am to 12.45pm.

Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, with internment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Mary McLaughlin, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin (nee Devenney), 261 Raymochy, Manorcunningham.

Lovingly missed by all her family, especially her daughters Teresa, Mary, Philomena (Derry), Majella (Derry), Josephine (Letterkenny), her sons, Joseph (Ramelton) Gerald (Killygorden), Thomas, Eugene, Brian, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters and brothers Chrissy, Isobell, Margaret, Jim and Pat, extended family and friends.

House is strictly private to family and extended family at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from her late residence 261 Raymochy, Manorcunningham on Sunday morning at 11.20 am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to a SMA Fathers c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Desmond Drummond, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surround by his loving family, of Desmond Drummond, 63 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon.

Predeceased by his wife Ellen Nellie; forever remembered by his loving children Carol, John (Joanne), Sandra (Roddy); sadly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all extended family.

His remains are reposing at his residence on Thursday until 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers, to Irish Cancer Society c/o John McGee & sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Margaret Ryan, Letterkenny / Glenties

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Margaret Ryan (née Molloy), Dromore, Letterkenny, and formally of Port Road, Letterkenny and Maas, Glenties.

She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary and by her sisters Maria, Collette and Martina. She is survived by her husband Michael, her brother Michael and his wife Marian of New line Court, Letterkenny. Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends.

Her remains are reposing at her family home. Family time 9pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass takes place at 11am on Friday in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to Leck Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Please adhere to mask wearing.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Wheelchair Association, Letterkenny, c/o of any family member.

Breege Mackey, Ramelton / Mayo

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Breege Mackey, (née Mellett), The Bridge Bar and Melmac, Back Road, Ramelton, F92 YH26, formerly Carrowkeel, Hollymount, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her husband Jose, she is deeply regretted by her daughter Ciara, sons Rory and Gavin, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Carol Anne and Salena, grandchildren Louie and Darcy, brothers Joe, Dick and Martin, sisters Bernadette, Rosario and Sheila, brothers-in-law Pat and Brian, sisters-in-law Finola, Bernie, Marie and Marjorie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Her remains reposing at her home. Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Katie Doherty, Laghey / Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Mayo University Hospital, following a road traffic accident, of Katie Doherty (née Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey), Railway View, Laghey, F94 T6Y8.



Predeceased by her husband, Pat. Forever remembered by her loving family; Margaret, (Gerry, RIP) Marion, (Edwin) Michael, (Marian) Patricia, (Benny) Patsy, (Carol) Nuala, (John) Joan, (Martin) Eamon (Helen) Joe, (Bridie) and Declan (Pauline RIP). Sadly missed by her 35 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.

Her remains are reposing at her residence on Thursday until 10pm and Friday from 4pm until 10pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at 10am in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for Funeral Mass, followed by Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ray to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donation Box at Family Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19 while attending the wake, funeral and burial.

John Doherty, Edinburgh / Moville

The death occurred on August 6 of John Doherty, Edinburgh, Scotland and formerly of Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Predeceased by his brother Hugh Doherty and recently deceased brother-in-law Dinny. Beloved husband of Mamie King Doherty (Edinburgh and Meadoran), sadly missed by his son Sean (Edinburgh), daughter Maureen Doherty Keane, Faulmore, Blacksod, Belmullet, grandfather to Siobhan and Ciaran Keane, Great grandfather to Cillian, Oisin and Clodagh. Deeply regretted by brother-in-law Richard King, sisters-in-law Eileen Doherty, Kathleen Masterson and Breege Scanlon, by his nephews Joey and Hughie Doherty, nieces Sadie Mangan (Edinburgh) and Trish Howard. He will be sadly missed by the McDermott Family Moville and a large circle of family and friends.

Mass will be held on Saturday at 2pm, in St Cuthbert RC Church, Slateford Road, Edinburgh EH14 1PT. The funeral will be arriving into St Colmcille's Church, Geesala, on Sunday. Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterward in Doohoma Cemetery.

Evelyn Briggs Canada / Galway / Monaghan / Burtonport

The death has occurred suddenly, at her residence of Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey), Ottawa, Canada. Late of, Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport.

Widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan. Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic. Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Co Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 26 at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/ and click on the webcam link.

