Twin Towns forest to be changed into a native woodland

A plan to convert one of the recently opened forest areas in the Twin Towns is to start shortly.

Coillte, the state-owned commercial forestry business, is converting Creggan into a native woodland.

The 'third wood' as it is known locally is located beyond the town graveyard where Drumboe Avenue meet what was known in olden times as the West Gate to the Hayes Estate

The project will take several decades to complete. It is intended to start work this year with a thinning of conifer plots to encourage the regeneration of native trees and flora.

Other trees will be ringbarked and will die out naturally thus encouraging more native trees to take their place.

A sign at the entrance to the wood walking trail has revealed that the first stage is the marking of trees to be removed and ringbarked. The forest will then close for a period while harvesting takes place.

In addition, work will also commence controlling invasive Rhododendron and Laurel, which if not controlled will prevent the restoration of the native trees and flora.