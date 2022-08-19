Work on old water mains should see less water outages in Falcarragh

Fewer water outages are expected in the Falcarragh area in the near future with Irish Water confirming that plans are on track to replace more than three-hundred metres of old water mains along the Oldtown road.

The work which promises to give locals a more reliable water supply are to be completed by October. Laying new pipes as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme is expected to reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost underground.

Irish Water’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley says he is looking forward to starting work in the area: "Working with Donegal County Council, we prioritise leakage reduction works in the areas that need it most. Removing old pipes from the public water network in Falcarragh will have major benefits for the supply in the area.”

Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty said: "I want very much to welcome these much-needed works in the Falcarragh area. I will continue to keep fighting for other troubled areas in Falcarragh that equally need to be addressed. I thank Irish water for there interest to date in the Falcarragh and surrounding areas."

To facilitate the safe delivery of the project, it’s necessary to close the L11131 between L1113 and L11132 from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 16. Traffic will be diverted but local and emergency access will be accommodated at all times.

Irish Water customers may experience some short-term interruptions to their water supply, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruption.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient for local residents but work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruptions these necessary works cause. We thank the community for their continued co-operation and patience,” explained Declan.

Farrans Construction will deliver the project on behalf of Irish Water. Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact us on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Irish Water website.