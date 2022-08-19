Search

19 Aug 2022

Work on old water mains should see less water outages in Falcarragh

Cllr MIchael Mc Clafferty welcomes progresses but stresses other areas need work as well

Work on water mains should see less water outages in Falcarragh

Better water service expected in Falcarragh

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

19 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

Fewer water outages are expected in the Falcarragh area in the near future with Irish Water confirming that plans are on track to replace more than three-hundred metres of old water mains along the Oldtown road.

The work which promises to give locals a more reliable water supply are to be completed by October. Laying new pipes as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme is expected to reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost underground.

Irish Water’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley says he is looking forward to starting work in the area: "Working with Donegal County Council, we prioritise leakage reduction works in the areas that need it most. Removing old pipes from the public water network in Falcarragh will have major benefits for the supply in the area.”

Independent Councillor Michael Mc Clafferty said: "I want very much to welcome these much-needed works in the Falcarragh area. I will continue to keep fighting for other troubled areas in Falcarragh that equally need to be addressed. I thank Irish water for there interest to date in the Falcarragh and surrounding areas."

Twin Towns forest to be changed into a native woodland

The project will take several decades to complete.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the project, it’s necessary to close the L11131 between L1113 and L11132 from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 16. Traffic will be diverted but local and emergency access will be accommodated at all times.

Irish Water customers may experience some short-term interruptions to their water supply, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruption.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient for local residents but work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruptions these necessary works cause. We thank the community for their continued co-operation and patience,” explained Declan.

Farrans Construction will deliver the project on behalf of Irish Water. Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact us on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Irish Water website. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media