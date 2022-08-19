Road closed in Letterkenny following morning crash

Road closed following crash
A road traffic collision in Letterkenny has resulted in the closure of a road in the town.
A garda spokesperson said: "The Oliver Plunkett Road in Letterkenny is closed and will remain closed for a period of time as a result of a road traffic collision that occurred earlier this morning [Friday].
"Please use an alternative route."
No further information is available at present.
