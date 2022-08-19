Man in his 60s removed to hospital following collision in Letterkenny

Oliver Plunkett Road
A man in his 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital following a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the Oliver Plunket Road in Letterkenny, early this morning.
The collision occurred at approximately 4:55am this morning, Friday, August 19.
The man's injuries are understood to be serious.
Investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.