UPDATE: Man in sixties hospitalised with serious injuries following crash

The scene at Oliver Plunkett Road in Letterkenny this morning
A man in his sixties is believed to be in a serious condition in Letterkenny University Hospital following a road traffic collision.
Gardaí have confirmed that a single vehicle collision occurred on the Saint Oliver Plunket Road, Letterkenny at approximately 4.55am today, Friday.
A spokesperson said: "One male aged in his 60s was conveyed to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.
"The road remains closed at this time while Gardaí continue to attend the scene and investigations are ongoing."
