Planning permission sought for extension to nursing home in Convoy

Planning permission is being sought for an extension to a nursing home in east Donegal.
Clandon Estates Limited is seeking approval from Donegal County Council to construct a single storey extension at Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Townparks, Convoy.
It is proposed to build a new 12-bedroom addition to the existing nursing home.
There will also be associated works including the provision of car parking spaces.
