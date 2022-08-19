Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 19

The following deaths have occurred:

Ida Renaud, Dublin/Downings

The death has occurred of Ida Renaud (née McGettigan), Skerries, Dublin and Downings, Donegal.

She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Anton. Sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Jocelyn, adored three children Chloe, Killian and Alex, mother Mary, sisters Brídín and Máire, brother Donnchadh, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home on Friday, August 19 from 5pm to 7pm. Reposing at her family home in Downings on Sunday from 11am. Removal Monday to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Peter McDermott, Doochary



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter McDermott, Derrynaspool, Doochery.

His remains will be reposing at his home from 11am on Saturday, Augist 20 with Rosary at 10pm and Sunday from 11am, followed by removal to St Conal’s Church, Doochery for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Frances McGourty, Inver



The death has occurred of Frances McGourty nee Tully, of Killian Inver, Co Donegal and formerly Enfield, London peacefully at the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit.

Predeceased by her husband Michael John. Much loved by her children, Roseann, Andy, Mary Florence, Michael, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends

Reposing at her daughter Roseann's residence at 11, Seacrest, Westend, Bundoran, F94 A4P6 from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, August 19.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan N41 KR74 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Noel McFadden, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully, in his late residence of Noel McFadden, Gortlee, Letterkenny F92 CR60.

Predeceased by parents Hugh (1997) and Eileen (2021). Deeply regretted by his siblings Michael (Dublin), Donal, Joseph, Jacqueline Campbell, and Paddy (All Letterkenny). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews Niamh (Dublin), Sean, Eoghan, Michael, Elena, Danny and Tiernan (Letterkenny), Brother in Law Joe Campbell (Letterkenny, sister’s in law Veronica (Dublin), Lorraine (Letterkenny).

Remembered with love by his extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Noel’s remains will be reposing at late residence from 12 noon on Friday, August 19.

Funeral from there on Saturday for 11am Mass in the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny, followed by burial in New Leck cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on The Church of The Irish Martyrs Facebook page

https://m.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Jane Kee, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jane Kee (Jean), Millbrook, Altnapaste, Ballybofey, in her 92nd year.

Beloved wife of the late Billy, much-loved mother of Wesley, Fergus, John and Henry and cherished sister of Esther. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, sister, daughters-in-law, Ann, Sally, Patricia and Lynn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home. The house is private please with family and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from her home on Saturday for service of thanksgiving in St John's Parish Church, Kilteevogue at 2pm with interment afterwards to Stranorlar Parish Churchyard.

Sally McGee, Derrybeg/Annagry

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sally McGee, Magheragallon, Derrybeg, originally from Annagry.

Predeceased by her husband Fergal. Sadly missed by her sons Cathal, Seamus and Ciarán, daughters Noreen, Maureen, Fionnuala and Maeve, sister Margaret, in-laws, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Family home strictly private please. Her remains will repose at Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92 DN4X), on Friday from 4pm to 8pm and on Saturday from 11am to 12.45pm.

Removal afterwards to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for funeral Mass at 1pm, with internment afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Mary McLaughlin, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary McLaughlin (nee Devenney), 261 Raymochy, Manorcunningham.

Lovingly missed by all her family, especially her daughters Teresa, Mary, Philomena (Derry), Majella (Derry), Josephine (Letterkenny), her sons, Joseph (Ramelton) Gerald (Killygorden), Thomas, Eugene, Brian, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sisters and brothers Chrissy, Isobell, Margaret, Jim and Pat, extended family and friends.

House is strictly private to family and extended family at the request of the deceased.

Funeral from her late residence 261 Raymochy, Manorcunningham on Sunday morning at 11.20 am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to a SMA Fathers c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Katie Doherty, Laghey/Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Mayo University Hospital, following a road traffic accident, of Katie Doherty (née Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey), Railway View, Laghey, F94 T6Y8.

Predeceased by her husband, Pat. Forever remembered by her loving family; Margaret, (Gerry, RIP) Marion, (Edwin) Michael, (Marian) Patricia, (Benny) Patsy, (Carol) Nuala, (John) Joan, (Martin) Eamon (Helen) Joe, (Bridie) and Declan (Pauline RIP). Sadly missed by her 35 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.

Her remains are reposing at her residence on Thursday until 10pm and Friday from 4pm until 10pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at 10am in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra for Funeral Mass, followed by Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ray to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donation Box at Family Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Please be mindful of the current rise in Covid-19 while attending the wake, funeral and burial.

John Doherty, Edinburgh/Moville

The death occurred on August 6 of John Doherty, Edinburgh, Scotland and formerly of Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Predeceased by his brother Hugh Doherty and recently deceased brother-in-law Dinny. Beloved husband of Mamie King Doherty (Edinburgh and Meadoran), sadly missed by his son Sean (Edinburgh), daughter Maureen Doherty Keane, Faulmore, Blacksod, Belmullet, grandfather to Siobhan and Ciaran Keane, Great grandfather to Cillian, Oisin and Clodagh. Deeply regretted by brother-in-law Richard King, sisters-in-law Eileen Doherty, Kathleen Masterson and Breege Scanlon, by his nephews Joey and Hughie Doherty, nieces Sadie Mangan (Edinburgh) and Trish Howard. He will be sadly missed by the McDermott Family Moville and a large circle of family and friends.

Mass will be held on Saturday at 2pm, in St Cuthbert RC Church, Slateford Road, Edinburgh EH14 1PT. The funeral will be arriving into St Colmcille's Church, Geesala, on Sunday. Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterward in Doohoma Cemetery.

Evelyn Briggs, Canada/Galway/Monaghan/Burtonport

The death has occurred suddenly, at her residence of Evelyn Briggs (née Twomey), Ottawa, Canada. Late of, Oughterard, Galway / Scotstown, Monaghan / Burtonport.

Widow of the late Bill Briggs and beloved mother of Liam Briggs, Canada and Taiwan. Daughter of the late Michael and Eileen Twomey and predeceased by her sisters, Mary and Jacinta and by her brothers Fr Tom, John Hillary, and Padraic. Sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by her much-loved son, Liam. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Michael, Diarmaid and Dom, and by her sisters-in-law, Bridie, Sheila, Jo and Anne, and brother-in-law, Michael Glaysher, together with their children and grandchildren. She will be remembered fondly by her Cotter cousins, Clonmoyle, Kilmichael, Co Cork, the Twomey cousins, Ballyvourney, Co Cork, and the O’Donnell cousins, Carraroe, Co Galway and a wide circle of friends, most especially from Scotstown, where she spent most of her childhood.

Her ashes will be interred in the family plot at Deansgrange Cemetery, Co Dublin following cremation in Canada.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 26 at 10.30am in The Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, followed by the interment of her ashes in Deansgrange Cemetery.

For those who would like to follow the Mass online, please go to https://beechwoodparish.com/ and click on the webcam link.

