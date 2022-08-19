Search

20 Aug 2022

Donegal teen representing Ireland at international rowing event

The inaugural Home International Rowing Beach Sprints takes place in St Andrews

Donegal teen representing Ireland at international rowing event

Méabh taking part in a practice run ahead of race day on Saturday

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

20 Aug 2022 1:33 AM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A Donegal teenager makes her international debut, representing Ireland at the Home International Rowing Beach Sprints in Scotland.

Méabh McNamara, 17, secured qualification for the event after winning her U18 solo race in Duneen, Cork in May.

The Home International Rowing Beach Sprints regatta takes place in St Andrews, Scotland on Saturday. It is the first time the event is being held, with beach sprints being a relatively new but fast growing coastal rowing discipline.

According to Rowing Ireland: ”The Beach Sprint format starts with a sprint on the beach of between 10m and 50m. After entering the boat, the boat slaloms around two buoys then turns around a third buoy at 250m and rows straight back to the beach before the rower exits the boat and runs to the finish line."

Méabh describes the sport as exciting, with lots of adrenaline.

The inspirational young woman from Barnesmore is very much looking forward to racing in the Irish colours. Saturday's event is the culmination of a lot of hard work and focus.

She previously told Donegal Live: "It has been my dream to have an Irish flag wrapped around me and to say I am competing for Ireland."

Méabh has also qualified to represent Ireland in the U18 singles in the European Championships in San Sebastian, Spain later this year.

And she will also take part in the World Championship Beach Sprints in Wales with her Donegal Bay Rowing Club doubles partner Grace Masterson. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media